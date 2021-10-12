 Review: Don Toliver's 'Life of a Don' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Ron Jeremy Rape Trial Due to Begin in February, Judge Says
Home Music Album Reviews

Don Toliver Charts Familiar Terrain on ‘Life of a Don’

Rapper-singer gestures at something resembling an interiority, but stops short of offering any sense of how he actually feels

By

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone

Jeff Ihaza's Most Recent Stories

View All
don toliver life of a dan

White Trash Tyler*

Over the past decade, hip-hop’s R&B-leaning interlocutors have primarily trafficked in a kind of euphoric subterfuge. Where drugs once served as a source of sensory enhancement, they have been reconfigured in the genre as a pathway, or shortcut, to genuine connection. The result tends to be music with unintelligible emotional stakes. Tortured and lovelorn, rap’s would-be romantics have found themselves in a loop: chasing the fantasy of love as opposed to uncovering anything about its reality. 

For the Houston rapper Don Toliver, it’s been a framework for success. An acolyte of fellow Houstonian Travis Scott, he arrived on the scene last year with his debut, Heaven or Hell, and quickly became a standard bearer for the genre’s now dominant sensibility of hazy, dissociated seduction. With his new album Life of a Don, released last week, Toliver provides an abundance of vibes but an all-too-familiar deficit of depth. 

Related Reviews

Fire in the Kitchen: Grateful Dead Unveil New Apron Collection With Hedley & Bennett
'Dune' for Dummies: Everything You Need to Know Going Into the Sci-Fi Blockbuster

Related Reviews

Pro-Ject 6Perspex DC SuperPack
The Best Audiophile Turntables for Your Home Audio System
Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs

To be fair, this doesn’t necessarily amount to a problem. On songs like “What You Need,” it takes little more than an infectious hook and Toliver’s unmatched vocal register to keep listeners engaged. The problem comes in its repetition. “What You Need” shares a significant resemblance to his debut single “After Party.” Though Toliver is indeed gifted at constructing moods, his new album tends to map well-trodden territory. We’re in the club; we’re up late at night, faded. Rinse and repeat. It’s a motif that informs an overarching sonic sensibility —  lush synths and slow-rolling drum patterns drenched in layers of reverb — which, deployed in excess, creates an almost insurmountable distance from the music’s core.

Still, the album does have its share of standout moments. “Smoke,” featuring up-and-coming Houston rapper Hvn and the ascendant Michigan MC SoFaygo, contains an infectiously textured cadence. Hvn’s hushed flow has the relaxed swagger of Pi’erre Bourne, with an added layer of suave charm. Paired alongside Toliver’s vocals, the song successfully creates an alluring juxtaposition of highs and lows, effectively breaking up the album’s otherwise singular mood. The Baby Keem-assisted “Outerspace” is a good reminder of Toliver’s ability to add his own secret ingredient to a straightforward rap banger. The same goes for “You,” where Toliver is joined by Travis Scott. The track finds both artists firmly in their respective lanes. Scott offers up his signature melodic flow, and Toliver matches his bouncy cadence with soaring, acrobatic vocals. 

But Don Toliver remains, perhaps intentionally, impenetrably enigmatic. In a culture replete with mysterious superstars, it makes Life of a Don ultimately a bit frustrating. The rapper gestures at moments of self reflection (“I’m the type to talk about my demons and shit” he coos on “Outerspace”), but never gives us more than vague generalizations about a feeling. It’s a shame since Toliver’s voice is so entrancing. His first mixtape, 2018’s Donny Womack, even took its name from the soul singer Bobby Womack, a musician with a similarly engrossing voice. Except unlike Womack and other musicians of his generation, Toliver fits right in with the current brood of artists who conflate style with substance. 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.