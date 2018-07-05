Review: Container Brings Noise to the Dance Floor on ‘LP’

On releases like 2014’s Adhesive and 2015’s LP, this Providence beatmaker threw dance music into the mosh pit and noise music onto the dancefloor. His distorted, gritty, squawking, blown-out glurpbangers had all the charred and flayed edges of your favorite power-electronics bloodletter, but they were still decidedly funky, a place where big beat rhythms met Big Muff scuzz. His fourth full-length (like the other three, also titled LP), seems a little speedier and caffeinated. It’s redolent of the corroded outsider dance music of acclaimed labels like L.I.E.S. or Opal Tapes, but only if they were subject to the speed and violence of Nineties gabber techno. Many of the tempos sprint along in the 160-180 bpm range, and slightly off-kilter rhythms are used to disorienting effect. A dance music mutator takes one step closer to chaos.