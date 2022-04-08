 Review: Coi Leroy's 'Trendsetter' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Vince Staples' 'Ramona Park Broke My Heart' Is (Almost) His Best Record Yet
Home Music Album Reviews

Coi Leroy Brings Real Anger and Energy to Her Splashy Major-Label Coming-Out Party ‘Trendsetter’

Leray’s passion is thrilling to listen to, and her music is provocatively weird and full of stylistic pivots.

By

Reporter

Mosi Reeves's Most Recent Stories

View All
coi leray trendsettercoi leray trendsetter

Munachi Osegbu*

Coi Leray’s album Trendsetter marks the culmination of a nearly four-year journey that began with the RIAA-certified success of 2018’s “Huddy” and continued with 2021’s “No More Parties.” It also included a handful of minor dustups: video of her at last year’s Rolling Loud Miami drew social media mockery for her concert audience’s nonplussed reaction; and, more worryingly, a war of words erupted with her estranged father, rapper and onetime Eminem combatant turned reality-TV star Benzino. Ironically, the tumult elevated Coi Leray’s profile, helping her emerge from the ever-growing swelter of rap acts churning out ephemeral TikTok froth for fleeting streaming notoriety, and solidifying her as a singular presence worth watching. No matter how times change, controversy still sells.

Related Reviews

Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic Recruits Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell, Allison Russell
Doechii Gets Naked With a Full Artillery of Guns in 'Crazy' Video

Related Reviews

Guns And Roses (Duff McCagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Steven Adler) at the UIC Pavillion in Chicago, Illinois, August 21, 1987 . (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
How Guns N' Roses Formed
50 Best Action Movies of All Time

Stylistically, it’s easy to trace Leray’s pivots: the emo yelps of Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert, the melodramatic crooning of Drake, the rope-a-dope aggression of Cardi B, the melodic drill of Lil Durk (who shows up on a remix of “No More Parties”). Her career may seemingly blossom in the wake of Doja Cat’s colorful IDGAF virality, but Leray’s difference – and the attitude that animates this beguiling but overlong debut – is that she brings real anger and energy. When she raps on “Box & Papers,” “Got these bitches sick, asking why I made it,” it sounds like she has visceral pride at stake. Leray’s passion is thrilling to listen to, even when many of her songs don’t hold up to scrutiny.

Trendsetter is garlanded with guests like Nicki Minaj, whose lyrical flights of fancy help fuel the trap hammers of “Blick Blick.” Other bold-faced names include Polo G, A Boogie wit Da Hoodie, NAV, and Lil Tecca. Enigmatic drill pioneer Chief Keef produces “Mission Impossible.” Confessional R&B artist H.E.R. adds a cameo to “Overthinking.” Then there are numerous holdovers from earlier releases, like the 2021 single “Big Purr” with Pooh Shiesty, and “Better Days” with Fetty Wap from Leray’s Better Days EP. Leray shines amidst the starry voices, pairing well with Minaj on “Blick Blick,” transcending Yung Bleu’s mediocre Afrobeats come-ons on “Aye Yai Yai,” and punching alongside G Herbo on the thug love cut “Thief in the Night.” But some guests clearly exhibit a stronger presence. Young M.A’s gruff, ornery flow dominates “Mountains,” a roundelay that also includes Fivio Foreign.

Despite being a splashy, major label-backed coming-out party for Leray, Trendsetter can sound provocatively weird. Her lyrics can come off awkward and forced, like when she harmonizes, “Heartbreak yeah, but I don’t love too often/These niggas be addicted like morphine,” on “Heartbreak Kid.” Yet she can also shift from the nursery-rhyme cadence of “TWINNEM” to the jumpy bluster of “Lonely Fans,” charging on the latter that “Nobody can see my pain.” Leray gives a vivid performance throughout Trendsetter’s ups and downs, even if a distinct portrait of her “pain” lies just out of focus.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.