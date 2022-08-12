 Review: Bella Porch's 'Dolls' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: These Best-Selling Sony Headphones Are Only $10. Seriously.
Home Music Album Reviews

Bella Porch Delivers Darkly Hued Pop With a Winning Sneer on ‘Dolls’

The TikTok star’s 14-minute debut EP mixes upbeat music and minor-key menace

By

Maura Johnston's Most Recent Stories

View All
bella poarch dolls reviewbella poarch dolls review

Marcelo Cantu*

Hearing the phrase “debut release from a TikTok star” doesn’t often inspire confidence in what’s about to follow, but Bella Poarch, who posted a lip-syncing clip of herself in the summer of 2020 that remains TikTok’s most-viewed video to this day, has gone her own way for her debut EP Dolls. Poarch’s debut single, the Danny Elfman-in-emoji flip-off “Build a Bitch,” laid the groundwork for the 25-year-old’s aesthetic; it combines insouciant, pop-culture-referencing lyrics with a lip-sync-ready chorus and kiddie-music detailing, and it drives home its point with a sneer before quickly moving on.  

The six-song Dolls, which was produced largely by Poarch’s chief collaborator (and fellow TikTok album) Sub Urban, is a fast-moving collection of darkly hued pop songs that borrow sonics that seem borrowed from a nearby nursery while playing with tropes of bad boys and worse relationships. “Build a Bitch” uses the primary-color motifs of the mall chain Build-A-Bear and licensed characters like Bob the Builder and Barbie to take men’s expectations of young women to task; “I’m filled with flaws and attitude/ so if you need perfect, I’m not built for you,” Poarch coos, leading into a manic choir singing “la-la-la” behind her. “Dolls,” which opens with weary “ha-has” before skip-along beats take over, winks at the popular glam-goth fashion brand Dolls Kill—the offerings of which hew closely to Poarch’s on-record aesthetic—as it buoyantly details revenge on anyone who might cross Poarch’s path. “Villain” is a gleeful love-hate song (“I’ll be the villain tonight/ I kinda like when you despise me after we fight,” Poarch wails) that feels ready-made for a musical-theater treatment—one of the defining ideals of TikTok pop, and one that Poarch clearly thrives in.

Related Reviews

Bella Poarch Is Stuck Inside a 'Living Hell' on New Single
Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch and Madison Bailey Are the Ultimate Pool Party Trio in New Skims Swim Campaign

Related Reviews

beatles in india
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'

The alt-pop doyenne Grimes gives Poarch her blessing on “No Man’s Land,” a vengeful cut that opens with Poarch, accompanied by a piano, singing of heartbreak in the figurative and literal sense, dreaming of a world where she goes on the warpath against all who have wronged her as the beat (co-produced by Sub Urban and Elie Rizk) gallops along. Grimes tosses off images of destruction—grenades, razor blades, “candle fires and crusade[s]”—in her gasped verse, which provides a sharp contrast to Poarch’s muscular, yet winsome alto. 

Dolls succeeds because of Poarch’s commitment to a unified aesthetic, as well as the economy she applies to her songwriting (the EP clocks in at just under 14 minutes). Dark pop can be a tough genre to nail—too much of either half of the equation can make the whole thing dip into an uncanny valley—but Poarch’s combination of minor-key menace and off-kilter, yet upbeat music makes for a solid base for her already-burgeoning career.     

In This Article: Bella Poarch

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.