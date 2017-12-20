Trending

Rob Sheffield's Top 25 Songs of 2017

By Rob Sheffield

But enough about 2017. Let's fast forward to what didn't suck this year, which would be the music. These are my 25 favorite songs of 2017 (though some gems are over on my albums list, to avoid duplicating all the same artists). Including, but not limited to: hits, flops, obscurities, guitar monsters, cheap pop kicks, rap hustlers, bad liars, punk rockers, soul divas, disco disasters and karaoke room-clearers. And the Beatles, obviously. 