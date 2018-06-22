The 'Queer Eye' Cast Selects Five Fab Songs for LGBTQ Pride Month

Throughout the mid-2000s, Emmy Award-winning makeover show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy enriched the lives of many a slovenly New York resident. Yet over a decade since its final season, the show got a more flexible reboot in the 2018 series Queer Eye, which debuted this Feburary on Netflix. Now set in the lush state of Georgia, a new generation of pals with roots in Middle America are dispatched to alter the lives (and outlooks) of Southerners, their families and communities. The updated Fab Five comprises interior design maven Bobby Berk; culture guru Karamo Brown, sartorialist Tan France; foodie Antoni Porowski and groom master Jonathan Van Ness. The second season, which dropped this month on Netflix, the Fab Five return to the Dirty South with lessons to impart – and this time, lessons to learn for themselves.

"Our roles got a little reversed this time, which was really nice and special," Bobby Berk tells Rolling Stone. "The first episode, we actually get to help our first woman. And it's very transformative because, not only do we help her, but she helps us as well. We also help our first trans guy, which we're all very proud of. Even though we're part of the LGBTQ-plus community, we don't really know all the struggles that individual groups go through. And it was really nice that we were all able to help Skylar, but also get a little education and knowledge from him and in turn share that with the world – in hopes that our trans brothers and sisters have a little less struggle. Because, when people are educated about things, they are more apt to accept them."

On Thursday night, the Queer Eye crew dropped a bonus episode set in rural Australia – that is, literally, a town named Yass – in which they help a single father and rancher get his groove back. Tune in via Netflix to catch some tear-jerking, teachable moments, Antoni's indie rock T-shirt collection, plus a bluegrass-disco remix of the original Queer Eye theme.