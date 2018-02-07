Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament: My Favorite Songs of 2017
From Grizzly Bear to Gord Downie and the Lemon Twigs, the bassist breaks down his favorite tunes from last year
More News
Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament – who is releasing his new solo album Heaven/Hell in mid-March and gearing up for the band's upcoming world tour – had a difficult time narrowing down his favorite songs of 2017 to a mere five. "The last few months of 2017 was filled with so many great records by St. Vincent, War On Drugs, LCD Soundsystem, Mogwai, At the Drive-in, Angel Olsen, Lemon Twigs, Lo Moon and others earlier in the year by Grandaddy, Zeal & Ardor, Portugal. The Man, Father John Misty, Mark Eitzel and the xx," he says. "It's hard to pick just five tunes. Proof that there's more great music being made than ever."