Trending

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament: My Favorite Songs of 2017

From Grizzly Bear to Gord Downie and the Lemon Twigs, the bassist breaks down his favorite tunes from last year

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament: My Favorite Songs of 2017
5
Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament fills us in on his five favorite songs of 2017. Kevin Mazur/WireImage
By Andy Greene

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament – who is releasing his new solo album Heaven/Hell in mid-March and gearing up for the band's upcoming world tour – had a difficult time narrowing down his favorite songs of 2017 to a mere five. "The last few months of 2017 was filled with so many great records by St. Vincent, War On Drugs, LCD Soundsystem, Mogwai, At the Drive-in, Angel Olsen, Lemon Twigs, Lo Moon and others earlier in the year by Grandaddy, Zeal & Ardor, Portugal. The Man, Father John Misty, Mark Eitzel and the xx," he says. "It's hard to pick just five tunes. Proof that there's more great music being made than ever."