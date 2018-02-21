The Smashing Pumpkins just announced an extensive arena tour where frontman Billy Corgan will be joined by original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, but nowhere in the press release does the word "reunion" actually appear. That might be because, as most everyone knows by now, founding bassist D'arcy Wretzky is not expected to take part in it. She's been almost completely silent since leaving the band in 1999, but she made up for lost time this month by releasing Corgan's private text messages to Alternative Nation and granting a rare interview where she blasted him over and over. "I honestly think he may have a brain tumor," she said. "He's always been insufferable."



Comments like that make it hard to imagine Corgan welcoming her back into the fold anytime soon, and it remains unknown just exactly how well the tour will do without her. They are promising to play nothing but classics from their Nineties run and Iha hasn't toured with the band since they split in 2000, but D'arcy is revered by the fan base. Whatever happens, it won't be the first time a group attempted to reunite without a core member. Here's a look back at eight other times that happened. (Note: We aren't counting cases like the Eagles reunions where former members that left prior to the breakup weren't invited back. We also aren't counting situations like the Pixies or Kiss where someone left years after a reunion.)