After nearly four decades of defining and redefining heavy metal and terrorizing small winged animals as a solo artist, Ozzy Osbourne will launch his final tour this spring. The two-year trek, which bears the impish title "No More Tours 2," as a throwback to his early-Nineties retirement tour, will kick off in Mexico in May before making its way to the States in August.

Related Ozzy Osbourne Opens Up About Marriage, Sobriety, Life Post–Black Sabbath The Prince of Darkness on his regrets, the state of the music industry and why retirement isn't in his future

"I'm not retiring," the singer told Rolling Stone on Tuesday. "It's 'No More Tours,' so I'm just not doing world tours anymore. I'm still going to be doing gigs, but I'm not going on tour for six months at a time anymore. I'd like to spend some time at home."

Before he sets out on one last big trek around the globe, we've decided to rank all the official live releases he's put out in the 39 years since he proved he was more than just the singer of Black Sabbath. In that time, he has worked with several six-string virtuosi, including Randy Rhoads, Jake E. Lee and Zakk Wylde, the last of whom will be accompanying him on the final tour, and each of the guitarists left a unique stamp in their respective period in his career, inspiring Ozzy as a singer and lending to some unforgettable performances. Here's how the 10 official documents shake out.