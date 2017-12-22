Trending

40 Best Rap Albums of 2017

Migos, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and more of the year in rhymes

40 Best Rap Albums of 2017
40
Quavo of Migos, Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar
By Christopher R. Weingarten, Timmhotep Aku, Elias Leight, Brittany Spanos, Suzy Exposito, Mosi Reeves, David Drake, Joe Levy, Will Hermes, Briana Younger, Israel Daramola

Hip-hop was the success story of 2017, the streaming model providing new levels of speed and access to music that always thrived as dispatches from someone's here and now. Yes, this meant Jay-Z was able to work in a joke about Al Sharpton's selfies on an album released weeks later, but it also means Future, 21 Savage and Trippie Redd can flood the market with their latest ideas. Stars were made on SoundCloud, Drake called his 22-track release a "playlist," Run the Jewels dropped their album via streaming (in 2016!) before their retail release date, and Kendrick Lamar provided a new way to hear his double platinum album by re-releasing it with the track list backwards.