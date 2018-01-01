Hank Williams' Five Most Haunting Performances
On the 65th anniversary of his death, Rolling Stone Country looks at five of the country icon's most chilling vocal deliveries
Hank Williams died 65 years ago, on January 1st, 1953, in the backseat of a Cadillac while on the way to a gig in West Virginia. He was only 29.
Still, in essentially a little less than 10 years, Williams provided country with its definitive voice, thanks to songs like his first Number One, "Lovesick Blues," "Why Don't You Love Me" and "Cold, Cold Heart." While his sound and styling may have fallen out of fashion in the slick, glitzy world of contemporary country, he is still regarded as an undeniable influence because of his honest writing and rock-star-like existence. Here are five of his most haunting performances.