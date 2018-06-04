Governors Ball 2018: 20 Best Things We Saw
Highlights from New York's biggest summer bash, including Pusha T's surprise set and Yeah Yeah Yeahs' heartrending comeback
Each year thousands of New Yorkers touch down on Randall's Island for the annual Governors Ball – still, few festival goers come prepared for what's usually a wet fest. The torrential downpour on Sunday almost generated Woodstock '94 proportions of mud, but headliner Eminem powered through until the end. In spite of its all-male headliners, the festival paid some respect to a cultural shift in light of the #MeToo movement: Gov Ball organizers formally declared a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment or discrimination on their website, and the Sober Ball tent offered refuge for clean and sober music fans. Even with increasing safety measures, there was plenty of fun to be had. Here are some of this year's highlights.