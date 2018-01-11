Trending

Dave Grohl's Guest List: 21 Amazing Musical Cameos

The Foo Fighters frontman has drummed, played guitar and sang with everyone from Puff Daddy to Paul McCartney

Dave Grohl has guest-starred with everyone from Puff Daddy to David Bowie. Here are his 21 of his best cameo appearances. Katarina Benzova
By Jonathan Bernstein, Kory Grow

Since the early Nineties, Dave Grohl has played in a few little-known bands like Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, directed a documentary about Los Angeles' famed Sound City Studios, created a TV series for HBO and even rocked the Acropolis. But that evidently hasn't been enough for the hyper-energetic multi-instrumentalist, who has also guest-starred with dozens of artists, drumming for Tom Petty, helping Puff Daddy remix his biggest hit, playing the devil for Tenacious D and squared off against the Muppets' Animal. Here are 21 of our favorite Grohl cameos.