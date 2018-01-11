Dan Auerbach: 5 Great Songs Where the First Line Is Also the Title
The Black Keys singer picks out his favorite tunes with this odd commonality, from the Beatles to Willie Nelson
More News
In February, Dan Auerbach is hitting the road with the Easy Eye Sound Revue featuring Robert Finley, Shannon Shaw, and special guests Shannon and the Clams. We recently caught up with the Black Keys singer-guitarist – whose latest solo LP, Waiting on a Song, came out last year – to discuss his five favorite songs where the first line is also the title, à la his own "Never in My Wildest Dreams."