Bonnaroo 2018: 31 Best Things We Saw

Since its first edition in 2002, the Bonnaroo Music Festival, which took place this past weekend in Manchester, Tennessee, has become one of America's premier fests. Its musical purview has shifted quite a bit since its earliest days as a haven for jam bands; this year, the wide-open spaces at the Farm made room for the glittery beats of Kaskade, the acerbic pop of Khalid, the high-octane boasts of Future and the hybridized rock of Alt-J, as well as twin sets by folk-ambient guru Bon Iver that called back to the fest's earliest days as a space for bands to stretch all the way out. The site's camping-friendly space gave even more opportunity for a plurality of aesthetics, with glittered-up revelers, shorts-and-tees music heads and a robe-clad man who proclaimed himself to be "Bass Jesus" coming together under the Bonnaroovian Code – think Bill & Ted's edict to "be excellent to one another," spread out over four days of heat, mud, music and other types of funk.

