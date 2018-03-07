Rumors are swirling that Beyoncé and Jay-Z will hit the road together this summer for a sequel to their On the Run Tour. The pair's only joint trek thus far arrived in 2014, immediately following two successful solo runs – the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour and Magna Carter World Tour, respectively – as well as two splashy albums, Beyoncé's surprise self-titled release in December 2013 and Jay-Z's Magna Carta Holy Grail a few months prior. The Bonnie and Clyde–themed tour was a smash success, featuring more than 40 songs that spanned the entirety of their catalogs. The routing primarily covered North America, with 20 dates across the U.S. and Canada; the European leg consisted of only two dates in Paris, which were filmed for an HBO special. Even as the tabloids forecasted the couple's marital decline, they presented a united front onstage, treating audiences to epic two-and-a-half–hour shows packed with beloved hits.

Until we know more about a potential On the Run follow-up, here's a full rundown of what the prior Knowles-Carter outing entailed.

'03 Bonnie & Clyde"

The couple's first official collaboration, released on 2002's The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse, set the tone for each show – clips throughout the concert as well as their on-stage fashion referenced the idea of two lovers running from the law.

"Upgrade U"

Repositioning Beyoncé into a more assertive role in the relationship, the B'Day-era collaboration showed off the singer's rapid lyrical flow and the more playful side of the pair's musical chemistry.

"Crazy in Love"

Beyoncé's first major post–Destiny's Child hit ended the show-opening survey of the couple's biggest collaborations, before the pair began trading off in a series of solo performances.

"Show Me What You Got"

Jay-Z's solo turn began with this Public Enemy–sampling, Just Blaze–produced 2006 single from the rapper's "comeback" LP Kingdom Come.

"Diamonds From Sierra Leone"

Jay-Z gave a nod to his frequent collaborator Kanye West with this live take on West's Late Registration hit. Helpfully, the song's chorus encourages everyone to throw up the Roc Nation diamond hand symbol.

"I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)"

This funky, Neptunes-produced tune appeared on Jay's 2000 album The Dynasty: Roc La Familia.

"Tom Ford"

Following up a few classics, Jay finally brought a then-newer single into the mix: a luxurious ode to one of his favorite fashion designers.

"Run the World (Girls)"

Beyoncé returned to the stage with a trio of her most inspiring, feminist-oriented anthems, aptly kicked off with this empowering 4 single.



"Flawless"

Not many special guests popped up during the On the Run tour, so it was a real treat for fans in Paris who witnessed Nicki Minaj's appearance onstage to deliver her searing verse from this Beyoncé song's remix.

"Yoncé"

Most of the two-part tracks from Beyoncé's self-titled album were performed together, but the swaggering "Yoncé" was separated from its sexy counterpart, "Partition."

"Jigga My Nigga"

Jay's 1999 single kicked off a dense block of back-to-back hits from the couple.

"Dirt Off Your Shoulder"

He continued with one of his signature tracks, this single from 2003's The Black Album.

"Naughty Girl"

The next section of the show found Jay and Bey becoming more playful, letting their songs speak to each other onstage. The singer only did a short, slowed-down take on this seductive single before her husband returned to the stage.

"Big Pimpin'"

This 2000 single is one of Jay's more sexually boastful — and a set of lyrics he is expressed regret for in the time since its release. He performed it in front of Great Gatsby–esque images of him and Beyoncé, as well as clips of flapper-style dancers.



"Ring the Alarm"

In response to Jay's "Pimpin'," Beyoncé appeared back onstage on a throne, bathed in red light, to perform the vengeful, possessive single.

"On to the Next One"

Jay followed with this Swizz Beatz–produced single from 2009's The Blueprint 3.

"Clique"

The Cruel Summer single was performed with assistance from Beyoncé's back-up dancers.

"Diva"

This fierce 2009 single helped build off the luxurious braggadocio of "Clique."

"Baby Boy"

Bey followed with a track from her 2003 album, Dangerously in Love – a Sean Paul collaboration that stayed at Number One for nine consecutive weeks.

"U Don't Know"

Next up from Jay: a deep cut that appeared on 2001's The Blueprint.

"Ghost"/"Haunted"

The one-two punch of Beyoncé's "Ghost" and "Haunted" served as the show's ethereal halfway marker, following the more visceral moments from the couple's respective catalogs.



"No Church in the Wild"

Sustaining the dreamy mood, Jay performed the Frank Ocean–assisted Watch the Throne hit.

"Drunk in Love"

After a run of solo cuts, the pair reunited on the stage to perform this show-stopping hit single. Beyoncé handled most of her choreography for this track from a chair before dancing around her husband as he performed his verse beside her.

"Public Service Announcement"

This Just Blaze–produced Black Album track is a live staple for the rapper.

"Why Don't You Love Me"

One of Bey's most passionately angry, campy songs served kicked off a heartbreak-themed portion of the show.

"Holy Grail"

The singer remained on the stage to sing Justin Timberlake's parts on her husband's Magna Carta single.

"FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt"

Beyoncé left the stage before Jay performed another track from Magna Carta.

"Beach Is Better"

This short interlude, which finds the rapper griping about how long his wife takes to get ready while flaunting his wealth, perfectly led into Beyoncé's next track.



"Partition"

Jay moved to the stage in the center of the audience to watch his wife do an intricate pole dance to her seductive song "Partition."

"99 Problems"

This testosterone-fueled hit helped kick off another playful back-and-forth between the couple.

"If I Were a Boy"

Beyoncé responded to her husband with this popular ballad about a man taking advantage of his girlfriend's loyalty.

"Ex-Factor"

She added extra punch to her own heartbreak statement with a cover of Lauryn Hill's impassioned ballad.

"Song Cry"

The rapper offered up his own emotional ballad in response.

"Resentment"

One of the show's most intense moments featured Beyoncé onstage in what looked like a wedding dress and veil performing this B'Day cut. The song's themes of betrayal and her unique costume choice further fueled yet-to-be-confirmed cheating rumors that swirled after an infamous fight between Jay-Z and Solange Knowles in an elevator at that year's Met Gala.

"Love on Top"

She transitioned to a more hopeful and loving vibe with her soulful hit "Love on Top," the song she performed at the MTV VMAs when she revealed her pregnancy with first child Blue Ivy.

"Izzo (H.O.V.A.)"

Keeping upbeat, Jay returned to the stage to perform the West-produced, Jackson 5–sampling Blueprint single.



"Niggas In Paris"

Just like on his Watch the Throne tour with West, Jay performed this party-ready megahit twice in a row during the show.

"Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)"

Beyoncé followed suit with her own party anthem and equally omnipresent classic.

"Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)"

Not to be outdone, Jay answered with one of his most commercially successful singles.

"Pretty Hurts"

Beyoncé slowed things down with this reflective, empowering Sia-penned ballad off Beyoncé.

"Part II (On the Run)"

Returning to the theme of the intro, the power couple closed out the concert with a block of songs they performed together. To cap off the show's theme, they referenced their recent sequel to "'03 Bonnie and Clyde."



"Young Forever"

On this tender Blueprint 3 rap ballad, Beyoncé took over vocal duties from Mr. Hudson, the British singer who guested on the studio version. The performance was complemented with clips from their relationship, including home videos of their vacations, engagement and wedding.

"Halo"

Images of their then-only child Blue were shown behind them as Beyoncé belted her inspirational hit.

"Lift Off"

Though not actually performed, the Watch the Throne track played the couple off.