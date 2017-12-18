15 Best Reissues of 2017
The return of 'Sgt. Pepper,' Bob Dylan's gospel-years trove, Metallica's deluxe 'Master of Puppets' and more
In a reissue year loaded with round-number anniversaries – the Beatles' psychedelic apex in 1967; the Jam's avenging-mod blitz a decade later; U2's '87 voyage of American-desert discovery – Bob Dylan's Bootleg Series scores again with a vivid, compelling reappraisal of his brief, Christian fury. Large boxes stand at the extremes (vintage country radio, America's hardcore uprising); missing links are found (Montrose, Artful Dodger); and the Rolling Stones play the blues on jump street in the first official release of their Brian Jones–era BBC sessions.