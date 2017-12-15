Eminem, Revival

For his ninth album, Eminem lashes out at Trump, apologizes to his ex-wife, takes stock of his career and drops a few old-fashioned Slim Shady horrorcore splatterfests.

Read Our Feature: Eminem's Revival: A Track-By-Track Guide

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | SoundCloud Go | Spotify | Tidal



N.E.R.D., No_One Ever Really Dies

Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley's first album since 2010 – which boasts an A-list roster of guests that includes Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and André 3000 – "feels urgent in a way their music never has, fitting our political moment while remaining as stylistically looped-out as ever," writes Jon Dolan. "It’s refreshingly weird seeing Mr. 'Happy' contort his nice-guy smile into a psychedelic scowl. But there’s beauty and hope here too."

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | SoundCloud Go | Spotify | Tidal

Linkin Park, One More Light Live

This 16-track live album collects songs from the metallurgists' final shows with vocalist Chester Bennington, who died in July. "Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny and kind," the band said in a statement posted to its website. "With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant. For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, we hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us."

Read Our Feature: Chester Bennington's Last Days: Linkin Park Singer's Mix of Hope, Heaviness

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | SoundCloud Go | Spotify | Tidal

Sir Rosevelt, Sir Rosevelt

Zac Brown dips into pop with this side project, which surrounds the bandleader's twang with pounding beats and grand, dancefloor-ready flourishes.

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | SoundCloud Go | Spotify | Tidal



Charli XCX, Pop 2

The pop sparkplug's second mixtape of 2017 revels in synth-pop bliss and features cameos from Carly Rae Jepsen, Swedish real-talker Tove Lo and fast-talking Chicago MC Cupcakke.

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | SoundCloud Go | Spotify | Tidal



Brockhampton, Saturation III

The California hip-hop collective – a self-professed "boy band" – releases its third full-length of 2017, which cycles through vibes with whiplash-inducing intensity and wicked humor.

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | SoundCloud | Spotify | Tidal



The 1975, DH00278

The swaggering Brits commemorate their lengthy tour in support of 2016's I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It with this live album, which was recorded in London last December.

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | SoundCloud Go | Spotify | Tidal



Jeezy, Pressure

Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Puff Daddy and 2 Chainz pop up on the eighth album from the Atlanta trap pioneer.

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | SoundCloud Go | Spotify | Tidal



Kelechi, Quarter Life Crisis

Atlanta-based MC Kelechi digs deep on this forthright, funk-laced look at being young and black in 21st-century America.

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | SoundCloud | Spotify | Tidal



Smart Went Crazy, Con Art

The D.C. rock collective's 1997 debut, reissued for its 20th anniversary, balances jagged textures and anxious guitars with gorgeously ruminative moments.

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | Bandcamp | Spotify | Tidal

