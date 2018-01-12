Camila Cabello, Camila

The solo debut from the "Havana" thrush and former Fifth Harmony member is "a personal statement, low-key and mellow even when it's infused with the rhythms of her Cuban-Mexican heritage," writes Rob Sheffield. "Even at her most tormented, she sounds totally confident and totally herself."

Read Our Feature: Camila Cabello on Debut Album: "This Sounds Like Me and Only Me"

Read Our Review: Camila Cabello Eschews Bangers on Personal, Low-Key Solo Album

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | Spotify | Tidal



Anderson East, Encore

Led by the Ed Sheeran co-write and Triple-A smash "All on My Mind," the second album from the soul-Americana troubadour also features a song he co-wrote with Chris and Morgane Stapleton (the full-bodied "King For a Day") and a choir-assisted cover of Willie Nelson's "Somebody Pick Up My Pieces."

Listen: Anderson East on Rolling Stone Country's podcast, Walking the Floor

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | Spotify | Tidal



Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Far from his slapping-and-swarming, Penderecki-esque soundtrack to There Will Be Blood, Jonny Greenwood provides the slow and intimate Paul Thomas Anderson film with some gentle strings influenced by the orchestral music on jazz records and Glenn Gould's Bach interpretations released in the Fifties.

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | Spotify | Tidal

Børns, Blue Madonna

Pop savant Garrett Clark Borns' second album features the shimmying "Faded Heart," the jittery yet spectral "We Don't Care" and the gauzy, Lana Del Rey-assisted "God Save Our Young Blood."

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | Bandcamp | Spotify | Tidal



Big Star, Live at Lafayette's Music Room – Memphis, TN

This 1973 concert by the power pop legends served as the linchpin for the First Annual National Association of Rock Writers Convention, which gathered more than 100 scribes in Memphis. The setlist includes Big Star classics like "When My Baby's Beside Me," "In the Street" and "Thirteen" as well as covers of The Kinks and T. Rex.

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | Spotify | Tidal



Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Wrong Creatures

The San Francisco gloom-garage outfit's first album in five years includes the starlit "Echo" and the stomping "Little Thing Gone Wild."

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | Bandcamp | Spotify | Tidal



Various Artists, Dr. Demento Covered in Punk

Left-of-the-dial legend Dr. Demento was an champion of both "novelty music" and punk rock, and this compilation pays tribute to the songs and artists he's helped make notorious over the years. Comedy king "Weird Al" Yankovic (who contributes a faithful, oompah-tinged cover of Ramones' "Beat on the Brat"), horror-punk icons the Misfits and Star Trek's Captain Kirk William Shatner are among the artists who make over Demento-approved tracks, while interstitial bits showcase the show's weird between-songs goings-on.

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | Spotify | Tidal



Typhoon, Offerings

A dark, brooding concept album focused on a man who's losing his memory – and, as a result, his whole conception of self.

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | Bandcamp | Spotify | Tidal



Spice Boys, Glade

Feisty, hooky garage-pop from Sweden.

Hear: Amazon Music Unlimited | Apple Music | Bandcamp | Spotify | Tidal



Maxo Kream, Punken

The first proper album from the laconic Houston MC.

Hear: Apple Music | Spotify | Tidal

