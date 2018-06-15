Trending

Music's Unsung LGBTQ Heroes

25 of music's most underrated trailblazers across the queer spectrum

Music's Unsung LGBTQ Heroes
25
By Jerry Portwood, Jon Freeman, Brittany Spanos, Suzy Exposito, Stacy Lambe, Zoe Camp, Marcus Borton, Eric Shorey

The idea of a queer musical superstar is now fully accepted. In recent years, we’ve seen musicians talk openly about their gay identity and same-sex relationships. Others have proudly shared their stories about being transgender rockers fighting for visibility. And pop stars have even proclaimed their pansexuality. Fans may openly embrace a gay Elton John, Melissa Etheridge or Ricky Martin now, but over the past 50 years or more it's been a struggle for most queer artists to live their lives openly and without shame and persecution. Some of these figures – Arthur Russell, Sylvester, Amanda Lepore – have earned cult followings, while others – Jackie Shane, Jobriath, Lavender Country – have remained obscure. But all of their tireless efforts matter. So here we celebrate these 25 pioneers who may not be on everyone's radar but who helped shape music – from transgender punk rockers to queer disco divas – to influence countless others to forge their own paths today by remaining true to their visions. 