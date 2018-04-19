Pot Sounds: The 20 Greatest Weed-Themed Songs of All Time

From Louis Armstrong to Lady Gaga, countless musicians have gone on record about their love for weed. Smoking can help with creativity, aid in relaxation, even expand the mind. But some artists take the practice even further, going out of their way to write musical odes to the sticky green stuff, whether it's coded as a love interest – see the Beatles' "Got to Get You Into My Life" or D'Angelo's "Brown Sugar – or right there in the name, like Afroman's "Because I Got High." No matter how you roll it, songs about pot keep the party going in any genre. Here are the 20 best weed-themed songs of all time.