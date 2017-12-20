20 Best R&B Albums of 2017
Sharon Jones, Khalid, SZA, Miguel and more
Emotions ran high in 2017 – and, as usual, R&B delivered like balm to a burn. The genre that birthed rock & roll came full circle in the sensuous psychedelia of Miguel's War & Leisure and the avant-blues of Moses Sumney's Aromanticism; Thundercat and Kelela let their freak flags fly; newcomers Khalid and SZA decorated the Billboard Hot 100 with their pop theses on growing up; and Sharon Jones posthumously crowned her career with an incredible farewell.