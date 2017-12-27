10 Best Latin Albums of 2017
Ozuna, Bomba Estéreo, Residente and more
Despite rising political tensions and natural disasters throughout the Americas in 2017, morale has never seemed higher in Latin American arts and culture. Latin music's growing popularity in the United States feels like the weather vane for a huge cultural shift: This year Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" nabbed a Grammy for Song of the Year, and by August became the most viewed YouTube video of all time. Rapper Cardi B became the first Dominican artist to hit Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, and reggaetoneros like Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam and Maluma piqued the interest of anglophone audiences after some hot crossover collaborations. Although 2017 was a banner year for Latin pop and trap singles, the market hardly accounts for just how expansive Latin music really is.