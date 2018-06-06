Ozzy Osbourne Talks Roadtripping With His Kids, Trying Goat Yoga

Ozzy Osbourne takes a backseat to his kids as he, Jack and Kelly pack into a camper for a road trip in a clip from the upcoming third season of Ozzy & Jack's World Detour. "This is a bad fucking idea," he says, leaning over his daughter Kelly, who's behind the wheel. "I'll drive." He laughs and they both say that that would be a bad idea. When Jack buckles up, Ozzy runs to the back and puts two seatbelts on, saying, "I'll put my crash helmet on." All the while Kelly is yelling at them to quit the dramatics.

"Kelly's a bit of a handful," he tells Rolling Stone with a laugh. "She knows what she wants and she knows what she don't and she lets you know in not in so many words."

Ozzy is at his home in England on a break between legs of his No More Tours 2 trek, his final major world tour as a solo artist. And preparing for that is precisely why he wanted to do another season of World Detour, which finds the singer in search of adventure around the U.S. Since Ozzy was feeling anxious before hitting the road, he decided a good way to decompress was to drive from his home in Los Angeles to the tour's first gig in Florida. Previous seasons have focused on Ozzy and Jack, but since Jack's wife was pregnant at the time of taping, Kelly was invited along for the ride.

This season, which premieres Wednesday, June 13th at 9 p.m. ET on A&E, Ozzy and his kids went to a space center, sledded on white sands, visited a biosphere and even tried goat yoga. It was enough to help him feel at ease before returning to the mayhem of road life. "When I'm doing my music tour, I'll just go to major cities," he says. "But for World Detour we'd go to some places in the sticks, and it's beautiful. I've seen most of America, but there's still some great places for us to check out doing World Detour."

In the first episode, you go down a Skyslide, a 45-foot-long glass slide 1,000 feet above the pavement. How was that?

I'm not good with heights. They freak me out. But I didn't even realize it was so short. I thought it would go around the building like a helter-skelter. I went on the mat, closed my eyes and went and after two seconds it was done. I said, "That's all it was?" I thought I was going to go around the building 15 times and end up down on the sidewalk.

Were there other activities on this season that you didn't want to do?

Well, I was getting ready for this tour, and I didn't want to get on a horse and break my leg or something. The touring Ozzy is a different Ozzy from the not-touring Ozzy. In the season before this, we were riding a tank and all this. I was carefree. On this one, I was anxious. I could've injured myself or fell down or done something stupid. I was trying not to do something stupid and break my arm or something. I didn't want to get too crazy with things.



But in one scene of the season preview, you let goats climb on your back.

Oh, yeah. That was yoga with a goat. It was fun. I mean, goat yoga is cool. I don't do regular yoga right now, but I want to.

I imagine a goat isn't too heavy.

No, it's quite nice.

There's also a scene where you and Kelly are blowing something up with dynamite.

Oh, we went to a place where they train people in explosives [Missouri Science and Technology]. We went down a mineshaft and they had some explosives that we could light up. Honestly, I thought we were going to die. When this thing explodes, the pressure comes down the chamber like force-eight gale. And the noise was fucking unbelievable. I thought it was too much. But that's what they do. The wind they create is phenomenal. They're exploding this fucking stuff, and it's like, "Whoa." Let's just calm down guys [laughs].

That's got to be louder than anything you've heard onstage.

It's a good pyro show.

Another adventure you went on with Kelly was to a biosphere, where you rowed a boat inside. How was that?

It's really interesting, but I had a bad foot. I had an ingrown toenail or something. I was in so much pain. It's a silly thing to happen on your toe. It brings you down [so] you can't do anything. And it's not like you broke your foot. It's your nail. It was torturing me. I'm all right now, though.

In another scene, you're watching a marching band on a football field forming your name. What did they play?

They could do "Iron Man" and a bunch of other things. I was amazed. It took them two days to get all that together, and it took me a hundred to write the damn thing [laughs]. Some of the kids had xylophones. There was a bunch of women singing and old people playing harmonicas. It wasn't planned; it kind of developed as it went along. It's so cool to hear a marching band play your songs. And the harmonica one was pretty interesting, because it was "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

In one quasi-death-defying scene from the season preview, you ride down a sand dune on a sled.

Yeah, that's in Washington. Everything is whiter than white. It's this white sand that's only there. They don't let you take anything from there. You can't go get a cup of white sand. We had to go into this room and they told us the do's and the don'ts. "Don't leave any trash. Pick it up." It looked really awesome.

You also milked a cow this season. Where did you learn to do that?

Everyone was surprised I could do it. But years ago, when I'd come back off tour, when I'd have jetlag in the Seventies and there was no all-night TV over here, I'd get up very early, and I'd walk up to this farmer who lived nearby. He was milking cows at, like, 5 in the morning, and he showed me how to do a few things. And I'd help milk cows. So when I did it, everyone was like, "How did you know how to do that?" And I'm like, "Well, I'm not just a singer." [Laughs].

You also found a synthesizer in storage that you used with Black Sabbath. Did you play much?

It still works. It's monophonic, which means you can play only one note at a time on it; you can't do chords on it. It's got a sticker on the back from the 1973 tour. I just stuck it on there. I wrote "Who Are You?" on that synth. I just did it. I got the riff and the melody and it came together; that song was on the Sabbath Bloody Sabbath album. I wrote a handful of songs with Sabbath on my own. But you can't beat Mr. Iommi. He's the best riff maker in the world.

While we're talking about music, how's your final tour going so far?

It's going better than in my wildest dreams. I had a bit of a hiccup in the beginning, because it's been a while since I've done my own stuff but it didn't take long. Being with Zakk [Wylde, guitarist] again is great. We just get on with it. We just have a laugh. It's good fun.

Do you have a preshow ritual before you go onstage?

Yeah, going to the bathroom 18 times.

Are there any songs of yours that you're especially enjoying doing this time?

I always love "Crazy Train" and "Bark at the Moon." I've been doing "No More Tears," as well, which is good fun. I haven't played that onstage for a long, long time.

What do you remember about writing that one?

Well, we were in preproduction, and Mike Inez just came in with this bass line. For all intents and purposes, we'd finished the writing process and Mike just started doing that bass line. It came from nowhere.

On the show, your grandchildren brings you a whoopee cushion, and I know you love pranks. Have you been up to any pranks on the tour so far?

No. Because I don't need a whoopee cushion. I just do it anyway – fart.

It was Jack's daughter, Pearl, who brought you that. You seem to get on really well.

She's wonderful. At the end of the [taping], we went to a space center and they taught her how to do an astronaut pause and she stood there with her hands on her hips looking into space.

Did you enjoy the space center?

Yeah. We went into a mock of a space station. It made me glad I've got my job. It was so claustrophobic.

You go back in time in the first episode and go through your storage space. What were your favorite things you found in there?

We've got so many different storages over the years. What we did find was all these jackets and suits you had back in the Eighties with padded shoulders. It's like you were playing for the Rams or something. At the time you're buying them, you feel the hippest guy in town. But now it's like, "What was I thinking?" [Laughs]. It's weird. We've got so many clothes stored away.

You used to wear a sequined outfit in the Eighties with the shoulders.

That sequin stuff was heavy to wear. I couldn't do a song in them. It weighs a ton. But it looked good. It's too much on the flamboyant side for me now. I was the coolest, old grandmother in town [laughs].