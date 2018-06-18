Once upon a time, the main currency of jazz was a soloist's improvisational flow; today, it's all about collective vibe. That principle plays out in handsomely chill fashion on the debut from new all-star ensemble R+R=Now, which doubles as a statement of purpose for a new generation of jazzers. If you've been following this movement, you'll recognize many of the names here – including keyboardist-bandleader Robert Glasper, trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, synth players Terrace Martin (the alto saxophonist on To Pimp a Butterfly) and Taylor McFerrin, and bassist Derrick Hodge – as well as the album's lush, roomy sound. Singing, rapping and spoken-word float through these tracks, as do soulful improvs from Adjuah, Glasper and others, but what lingers is the overall aura: a no-seams-showing blend of jazz, R&B and hip-hop, with a spontaneous "3 a.m. in the studio" feel.
Review: Jazz's New-School Stars Band Together on R+R=Now's 'Collagically Speaking'
Robert Glasper, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Terrace Martin and more revel in their collaborative vibe on this supergroup's debut LP