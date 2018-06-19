Hip-hop's Internet-mediated underground currently teems with talented women like Maryland MC Rico Nasty. While her debut mixtape for Atlantic Records doesn't feel like a major creative breakthrough, it's a solid introduction to a dynamic, hard-charging voice in what Rico herself dubs "sugar trap." She raps with adrenalized passion on the Blocboy JB-assisted "In The Air" and freestyles with vigor over N.O.R.E.'s "Superthug" beat on "Countin' Up," evoking the spirit of vintage Crime Mob and Gangsta Boo. She takes time out to be playful, too, dropping subtly funny ad-libs like a verse-punctuating "Duhhh?" Nasty has a lot of raps about the power of pussy, naturally. But she’s most impressive when she occasional downshifts from her guttural, angry shout to unveil different flows -- a cool, provocative whisper on "Pressing Me," and a sing-song Auto-Tune lilt on “Won’t Change” – and a surprising versatility that’s worth further development.
Review: Rico Nasty's Major-Label Debut Is a Dynamic Introduction
The queen of 'sugar trap' brings passionate raps and a sense of humor to 'Nasty'