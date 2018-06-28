This D.C. quartet's terse debut grinds and giggles as it flips off the status quo, taking the old saw about dancing's place in a revolution and repurposing it as a credo for a perpetual-motion, no-jerks-allowed mosh pit. Vocalist Adriana-Lucia Cotes has an urgent yelp that gives her bandmates' spiky, nimble post-post-punk a giddy jolt, turning the beauty-myth broadside "Glamour" into a cat-and-mouse game and making the terse shove-off "No Means No" a rallying cry for personal space. On the breakneck Spanish-language track "Nación de Opresión," Cotes rails against the un-pretty hate machines at work in her band's hometown while Jeff Barsky's guitar squalls, her agitation mutating into a full-throated rebuke of any vampiro who wants to tighten their screws.
Review: Mock Identity's 'Paradise' is Explosive Post-Post-Punk
Adriana-Lucia Cotes' urgent yelp powers this D.C. quartet's debut