2018 Oscars Red Carpet: What the Stars Wore
See Chadwick Boseman, Tiffany Haddish, Jordan Peele, Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney and more at the 90th Annual Academy Awards
The contenders for the 2018 Academy Awards arrived Sunday night for Hollywood's biggest night. The celebrities certainly weren't shy about showing off glitz and glamour, as they also talked about diversity in nominees and the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. The 90th Academy Awards air March 4th on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel as host.