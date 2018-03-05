Trending

2018 Oscars Red Carpet: What the Stars Wore

See Chadwick Boseman, Tiffany Haddish, Jordan Peele, Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney and more at the 90th Annual Academy Awards

2018 Oscars Red Carpet: What the Stars Wore
17
'Black Panther' co-stars Daniel Kaluuya – who's nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in 'Get Out' – and Chadwick Boseman. Michael Buckner/Variety/REX
By Rolling Stone

The contenders for the 2018 Academy Awards arrived Sunday night for Hollywood's biggest night. The celebrities certainly weren't shy about showing off glitz and glamour, as they also talked about diversity in nominees and the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. The 90th Academy Awards air March 4th on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel as host.