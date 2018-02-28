'Wreck-It Ralph 2' Trailer: Watch Ralph Dodge Real-Life Clickbait

In the hilarious first teaser for Disney's Wreck-It Ralph 2, the computer-animated film's wide-eyed protagonist (John C. Reilly) navigates the Internet's insanity alongside his best friend, Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman).

The clip opens at Litwak's Arcade, where Mr. Litwak installs a Wi-FI router, allowing the arcade games characters to enter the web. "'Whiff-y' – or is that 'wife-y'?" Ralph says, eyeballing the device, before he and Vanellope make the plunge into a digital metropolis.

The duo walk around a mall-like space, where – similar to a classic Chappelle's Show sketch – real-life pop-up ads and clickbait vie for attention. "Congratulations, you're a winner!" one stranger says. "These 10 child stars went to prison!" another interjects. "Number Six will amaze you!" Later, Ralph and Vanellope visit eBay, where an auctioneer offers up a "black velvet painting of a sorrowful kitten" (starting price $49.99), and ruin a child's food-themed mobile game.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 follows the acclaimed 2012 original, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature. The sequel, out on Thanksgiving, also features voice acting from Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch and Taraji P. Henson, among others.