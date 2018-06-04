'Wreck-It Ralph 2' Trailer: Disney Princesses, Annoying Autofills

Disney princesses and annoying search engine auto-fills highlight the latest trailer for Wreck-It Ralph 2, which follows the animated film's wide-eyed protagonist (John C. Reilly) and friend Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) as they navigate the Internet as a hectic digital metropolis.

The clip opens with Ralph waking up Vanellope via nonsensical commands ("Start churning butter and put on your church shoes, little sister, because we're about to blast off!") before they travel through the newly installed Wi-Fi router in Litwak's Arcade to reach the web. The duo gaze out at a trippy landscape of tech company headquarters – from Google skyscrapers to a forest of tweeting birds.

They eventually chat with a diminutive "search bar," whose aggressive auto-fill feature attempts to round off their every utterance with suggestions. Later, Vanellope winds up visiting a Disney territory populated by Storm Troopers and the film company's many princesses. "What kind of a princess are you?" they ask Vanellope. "Do you have magic hair? Magic hands? Do animals talk to you? Were you poisoned? Cursed? Kidnapped or enslaved? Do people assume all your problems got solved because a big, strong man showed up?"

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, in theaters on Thanksgiving, follows the acclaimed 2012 original. The film also features voice acting from Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch and Taraji P. Henson, among others.