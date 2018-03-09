'Wonder Woman': Kristen Wiig Will Play Villain Cheetah in Sequel

Kristen Wiig will be joining the Wonder Woman franchise as the villain Cheetah in the upcoming sequel, director Patty Jenkins confirmed on Twitter. Warner Bros announced Wonder Woman 2 was underway at the San Diego Comic-Con in July.

The character of Cheetah was initially introduced into the DC Comics universe by Wonder Woman creator William Moulton Marston in Wonder Woman No. 6 in 1943. The most well-known version of the character didn't surface until 1987 under the direction of writer Len Wein and artist George Perez.

The more recent version of Cheetah is an alter-ego for Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva, a British anthropologist and heiress who gains the powers of a cheetah following an expedition to an African jungle gone wrong.

Though little is known about the plot of the second film itself, the story is rumored to take place in the 1980s during the Cold War.