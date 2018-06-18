Will Ferrell to Star in Netflix Music Comedy Film 'Eurovision'

Will Ferrell will star in the upcoming Netflix music comedy film Eurovision, based on the international TV music competition the Eurovision Song Contest. The Saturday Night Live veteran will co-write the project with former SNL head writer Andrew Steele, Deadline reports.

As part of the Eurovision contest, created in 1956, each participating nation from the European Broadcasting Union enters an original song for a live TV and radio performance. Notable past winners include Sweden's ABBA in 1974 and Celine Dion, representing Switzerland, in 1988.

Ferrell will also produce Eurovision alongside Jessica Elbaum for Gary Sanchez Productions, with the actor's longtime writing partner Adam McKay executive producing.

Earlier this year, Ferrell returned to host an SNL episode that included a demented sketch alongside Kate McKinnon that Rolling Stone ranked one of the 10 best from Season 43. Last year, he appeared opposite Amy Poehler in The House and alongside Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, John Lithgow and Mel Gibson in Daddy's Home 2.

Producers did not reveal a release date or casting information about Eurovision, but Ferrell has stayed busy with other projects. The actor is currently working on Holmes and Watson, a comedic spin on the Arthur Conan Doyle mysteries; the dramedy Zeroville, co-starring James and Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Megan Fox and Joey King; and The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared.