Watch Unnerving 'Suspiria' Trailer Featuring New Thom Yorke Music

Amazon Studios have revealed the unnerving first trailer for Suspiria, Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino's remake of the Dario Argento's 1977 Italian horror classic.

Related 50 Greatest Horror Movies of the 21st Century From topical zombie apocalypses to retro-slasher flicks, the best scary movies since the turn of the millennium

The trailer evokes the psychological, paranoiac horror that was a hallmark of Seventies giallo films while also employing frightening imagery like maggots crawling on a young girl's face, a bloodied sheet covering a dead body and the ominous presence of a long metal hook.

The Suspiria teaser also provides the first sample of the music created by Thom Yorke, the Radiohead singer's first feature film score. "This music I did," Yorke tweeted Monday, acknowledging the trailer's ghostly, synthy soundtrack. The film's original score, crafted by Goblin, was previously named one of Rolling Stone's 35 Greatest Horror Soundtracks.

Suspiria is due out November 2nd and stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz and Mia Goth. "A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe's artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist," the film's synopsis states. "Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up."