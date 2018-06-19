Watch Tiffany Haddish Spoof 'Black Panther' at MTV Movie Awards

Tiffany Haddish opened the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards with parodies of Black Panther and Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," as well as a spitfire monologue filled with hilarious Hollywood barbs.

Related Tiffany Haddish: Meet 2017's Hot Breakout Comedian How the 'Girls Trip' star with the funniest Groupon story ever survived childhood tragedy and broke big

For her first bit, Haddish inserted herself into Black Panther's coronation ceremony scene, challenging Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa to a duel to see who would host that year's show (Haddish also challenged T'Challa to "grapefruit a banana" like she does in Girls Trip). To back her up, Haddish called on comedian Lil Rel, as well as her Girls Trip co-stars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. She also touted her royal bonafides with her 23andMe test results, quipping, "I pooped in a tube and everything!" When Lil Rel told her she just had to spit, Haddish cracked, "Oh spit! I thought it said…"

While Haddish was unable to best T'Challa in ritual combat, she managed to win hosting duties by default when the Black Panther mysteriously disappeared, Infinity War-style. Haddish then drank the Wakandan heart-shaped herb and transformed into the Black Unicorn.

Haddish then took the stage to Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," spitting a fresh parody verse during which she sized-up Michael B. Jordan and told the actor he could probably make a woman pregnant just by looking at her. Catching Jordan's eyes, Haddish's belly suddenly ballooned, causing her to declare, "Y'all just witnessed the first immaculate conception and pregnancy reveal at the same time!"

However, when her stomach soon deflated, she cracked, "Oh shit, that was gas."

Haddish closed the opening proceedings with a monologue during which she roasted a handful of the assembled celebrities. She compared the Kardashian family to the Star Wars franchise, cracking, "They make a ton of money, a new one's always popping up and they're ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and she loves black men."





Haddish also roasted Zendaya, Nick Jonas, Chris Pratt, the cast of Stranger Things and Seth Rogen. "I like you Seth," Haddish joked. "You're my favorite bearded white man since Abraham Lincoln."