Tiffany Haddish plays Kevin Harti's no-nonsense community college professor in the Malcolm D. Lee's new comedy, Night School.

The trailer stars Hart as Teddy, a dim-witted grill salesman who accidentally blows up his own store during his candle-lit marriage proposal. In an effort to impress his fiancee with a better job, Teddy decides to get his GED and enrolls in a night school course taught by Haddish's character, Kerry ("I'm here to make a little extra cash so that I can afford this warrant that I got – but that's none of y'all business," Haddish deadpans).

The trailer highlights Hart and Haddish's excellent comedic chemistry as the two trade punchlines. "You're clinically dumb – there's no cure for what you have," Kerry says, prompting Teddy to wail, "Oh my god, I've got learning herpes!"

Night School also stars Ben Schwartz, Rob Riggle, Yvonne Orji, Taran Killam and Mary Lynn Rajskub. The film opens September 28th.