'Night School' Trailer: See Tiffany Haddish as Kevin Hart's Tough Professor

Malcolm D. Lee's new comedy about a salesman struggling to earn his GED, comes out September 28th

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart unite in the outrageous and hilarious new trailer for Malcolm D. Lee's upcoming comedy, 'Night School.'

Tiffany Haddish plays Kevin Harti's no-nonsense community college professor in the Malcolm D. Lee's new comedy, Night School.

The trailer stars Hart as Teddy, a dim-witted grill salesman who accidentally blows up his own store during his candle-lit marriage proposal. In an effort to impress his fiancee with a better job, Teddy decides to get his GED and enrolls in a night school course taught by Haddish's character, Kerry ("I'm here to make a little extra cash so that I can afford this warrant that I got – but that's none of y'all business," Haddish deadpans).

The trailer highlights Hart and Haddish's excellent comedic chemistry as the two trade punchlines. "You're clinically dumb – there's no cure for what you have," Kerry says, prompting Teddy to wail, "Oh my god, I've got learning herpes!" 

Night School also stars Ben Schwartz, Rob Riggle, Yvonne Orji, Taran Killam and Mary Lynn Rajskub. The film opens September 28th.