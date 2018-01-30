Watch Thrilling New Trailer for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly co-star in the thrilling new trailer for Marvel's Ant-Man and The Wasp, out July 6th.



The new film picks up after the events of the first Ant-Man and Captain America: Civil War and finds Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Rudd) grappling with life as both a superhero and a father. Lang, however, isn't the only one in a tight spot, as Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) – the scientist behind Ant-Man's shrinking technology – and his daughter, Hope van Dyne (Lilly), are evading federal officers. They even shrink their entire office building down to suitcase size to take it with them.

Hoping to uncover secrets from their past, Dr. Pym and van Dyne enlist Ant-Man for a new mission, with van Dyne suiting up as his new partner, the Wasp. While the trailer teases plenty of action, including the potential destructive power of a Pez dispenser, there's also humor. As Lang watches the Wasp not just shrink, but fly around and hit enemies with blasters, he says to Pym. "So I take it you didn't have that tech available for me," prompting the Doctor to deadpan, "No, I did."

Ant-Man and the Wasp also stars Michael Peña, Michelle Pfeiffer, Walton Goggins, Laurence Fishburne and Judy Greer. Peyton Reed directed the film.