Shia LaBeouf channels the rage and athletic brilliance of tennis champion John McEnroe in the new trailer for Borg vs McEnroe. The film focuses on the 1980 Wimbledon showdown between the hot-headed American and Swedish player Björn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason).

The preview details this "perfect rivalry," establishing McEnroe as the scrappy rebel and Borg as the disciplined craftsman aiming for his fifth title at age 24. "McEnroe is the bigger talent, but Björn Borg is like being hit by a sledgehammer," one announcer says.

The trailer contrasts Borg's superstitious training regimen and McEnroe's hard-partying lifestyle. LaBeouf recreates the player's intensity, lashing out at reporters and screaming out of frustration on the court. Later, a character warns McEnroe that he'll wind up being remembered as "the crazy guy who always yelled at the umpire."

Danish filmmaker Janus Metz Pedersen (Armadillo, True Detective) directed Borg vs McEnroe, which comes out April 13th in theaters.