Watch Ruth Bader Ginsburg School Supreme Court on Sexism in Doc Trailer

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's groundbreaking work as a lawyer is examined in the new trailer for the upcoming documentary RBG. The film opens in New York and Los Angeles May 4th, with nationwide expansion scheduled throughout the month.



Ginsburg had a wealth of Supreme Court experience before Bill Clinton nominated her as a justice in 1993. For years, Ginsburg worked on gender-discrimination cases for the ACLU, winning five of the six cases she argued before the Supreme Court. The new trailer features audio clips from those cases, offering a unique look at how Ginsburg presented her revolutionary arguments to a bench of skeptical, often patronizing male justices.

In an interview, Ginsburg reflected on how she handled condescension in the courtroom, quipping, "I did see myself as kind of a kindergarten teacher in those days, because the judges didn't think sex-discrimination existed. One of the things I tried to plant in their minds was, 'Think about how you would like the world to be for your daughters and granddaughters.'"

Betsy West and Julie Cohen directed RBG, which features interviews with Gloria Steinem, Bill Clinton, Senator Orrin Hatch and Eugene Scalia, son of Ginsburg's close friend, and political opposite, the late Antonin Scalia.