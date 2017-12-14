Watch Natalie Portman in Ominous New 'Annihilation' Trailer

A biologist portrayed by Natalie Portman finds herself entering an ominous world in the new trailer for Annihilation, one that makes her husband (played by Oscar Isaac) seriously ill and possibly makes people go crazy, or worse.

Based on Jeff VanderMeer's novel of the same name, the first book from his Southern Reach trilogy, Annihilation also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson and Tuva Novotny.

While the first trailer introduced the film's bizarre world setting, in the new clip, the surreal area is dubbed "the shimmer." Portman's character decides to venture into the location after her husband returns from the strange area with an unknown illness. Despite being told that drones and teams have been sent in previously, but none have come back other than her husband, Portman's character sets out with an all-female team to retrace her husband's steps and discover what happened.

As they approach the location, they find that the boundary of the area is expanding. Once inside its confines, they discover strangely mutated plants and animals, including a crocodile with shark's teeth and other threatening creatures. They also find a tape of a team who may have been driven mad and may also have been taken over or killed by the mutated creatures.

"It's not destroying," Portman's character says. "It's making something new."

Written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, 28 Days Later), Annihilation arrives in theaters on February 28th.