Watch Mr. Rogers' Subtle, Radical Vision in New Doc Trailer

A new trailer for the forthcoming Mr. Rogers documentary, Won't You Be My Neighbor, examines the radical vision that informed one of the most beloved children's television programs of all time.



The clip teases the myriad ways Fred Rogers tweaked television conventions on his long-running PBS show, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, whether he was using simple sets and low production values or holding frank discussion with kids about issues like divorce and death.





Actor and singer François Clemmons – who played Officer Clemmons on the show – recalled one remarkable 1969 episode where Rogers took a stand against segregation simply by having the two of them soak their feet together in a kiddie pool. "My being on the program was a statement for Fred," Clemmons says.

The trailer is also packed with old clips from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, as well as archival behind-the-scenes footage and interviews. "The greatest thing that we can do is to help somebody know that they're loved and capable of loving," Rogers says in one clip.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) directed Won't You Be My Neighbor. The documentary opens in select theaters June 8th.