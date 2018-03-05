Watch Mary J. Blige's Soulful 'Mighty River' Performance at Oscars

Mary J. Blige unleashed a stunning performance of "Mighty River" at the 90th Academy Awards Sunday. The track for Dee Rees' Mudbound earned Blige a Best Original Song nomination, while she also picked up a Best Supporting Actress nod for her turn in the film.

Blige began her performance alone onstage before a small gospel choir joined her as footage of an ominous storm hovered above them. As the clouds lifted, Blige and the choir moved towards the climactic peak of "Mighty River," where the R&B star unleashed a torrent of stunning a capella vocal runs.

"Mighty River" will compete in the Best Original Song category against Andra Day and Common's "Stand Up for Something" from Marshall, Sufjan Stevens' "Mystery of Love" from Call Me By Your Name, "Remember Me" from Coco and "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman.

Blige's pair of Oscar nods for Mudbound made her the first woman ever to receive multiple Academy Awards nominations in the same year. Her work on the film also earned her a pair of Golden Globe nominations for Best Original Song and Best Supporting Actress. Blige released her most recent solo album, Strength of a Woman, in 2017.