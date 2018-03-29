Trending

Watch Margot Robbie Flash Killer Instincts in 'Terminal' Trailer

Neo-noir film also features Simon Pegg, Dexter Fletcher, Max Irons, Mike Myers

Margot Robbie shows off her killer instincts in the sinister trailer for Vaughn Stein's new movie, 'Terminal.'

Margot Robbie plays a femme fatale with a penchant for deception and violence in the delightfully sinister new trailer for Terminal.

Set in an anonymous, neon-lit city, Terminal promises a labyrinthine revenge plot centered around two assassins tasked with carrying out a hit ordered by a mysterious man named Mr. Franklin. Their mission ends up enveloping a teacher battling a fatal illness, a peculiar janitor and Robbie's character, Annie, a waitress leading a double life.

The trailer for Terminal doesn't offer too many plot points, though Robbie chews scenery throughout the clip, alternately playing a waitress, a nurse, a stripper and a happy-go-lucky killer. "I have an unquenchable bloodlust for darkness," Annie warns over a milkshake at a diner.

Terminal also stars Simon Pegg, Dexter Fletcher, Max Irons and Mike Myers. The Vaughn Stein-directed film arrives in theaters and on demand May 11th.