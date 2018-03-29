Watch Margot Robbie Flash Killer Instincts in 'Terminal' Trailer

Margot Robbie plays a femme fatale with a penchant for deception and violence in the delightfully sinister new trailer for Terminal.

Set in an anonymous, neon-lit city, Terminal promises a labyrinthine revenge plot centered around two assassins tasked with carrying out a hit ordered by a mysterious man named Mr. Franklin. Their mission ends up enveloping a teacher battling a fatal illness, a peculiar janitor and Robbie's character, Annie, a waitress leading a double life.

The trailer for Terminal doesn't offer too many plot points, though Robbie chews scenery throughout the clip, alternately playing a waitress, a nurse, a stripper and a happy-go-lucky killer. "I have an unquenchable bloodlust for darkness," Annie warns over a milkshake at a diner.

Terminal also stars Simon Pegg, Dexter Fletcher, Max Irons and Mike Myers. The Vaughn Stein-directed film arrives in theaters and on demand May 11th.