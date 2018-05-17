Trending

Watch Lakeith Stanfield Make Millions With 'White Voice' in Wild 'Sorry to Bother You' Trailer

Boots Riley's new film also stars Tessa Thompson, Terry Crews, Danny Glover

Lakeith Stanfield uses his "white voice" to make millions in the wild new trailer for Boots Riley's new film, 'Sorry to Bother You.'

Lakeith Stanfield goes from his uncle's garage to the gaudy and strange upper echelons of telemarketing in the new red-band trailer for Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You. The film opens in select theaters July 6th, with a wider release scheduled for July 13th.

Sorry to Bother You is set in a slightly alternate version of contemporary Oakland and stars Stanfield as Cassius Green, a down-on-his-luck guy who learns that the secret to making loads of money as a telemarketer is to use his "white voice." Comedian David Cross provides the chirpy alternate voice that propels Cassius into a surreal, often macabre universe of sex, drugs and out-of-control wealth.

The Sorry to Bother You trailer teases the film's incisive exploration of an array of topics including mass media, activism, wage-slave labor, big business, code switching and police violence. But there's plenty of twisted humor as well, like when a mechanized voice welcomes Cassius to work with the overly chirpy, "Greeting Cassius Green, I hope you did not masturbate today – we need you sharp and ready to go!"

Sorry to Bother You boasts a stacked ensemble cast that includes Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Terry Crews, Danny Glover, Patton Oswalt and Steven Yeun. 