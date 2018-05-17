Lakeith Stanfield goes from his uncle's garage to the gaudy and strange upper echelons of telemarketing in the new red-band trailer for Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You. The film opens in select theaters July 6th, with a wider release scheduled for July 13th.



Sorry to Bother You is set in a slightly alternate version of contemporary Oakland and stars Stanfield as Cassius Green, a down-on-his-luck guy who learns that the secret to making loads of money as a telemarketer is to use his "white voice." Comedian David Cross provides the chirpy alternate voice that propels Cassius into a surreal, often macabre universe of sex, drugs and out-of-control wealth.

The Sorry to Bother You trailer teases the film's incisive exploration of an array of topics including mass media, activism, wage-slave labor, big business, code switching and police violence. But there's plenty of twisted humor as well, like when a mechanized voice welcomes Cassius to work with the overly chirpy, "Greeting Cassius Green, I hope you did not masturbate today – we need you sharp and ready to go!"

Sorry to Bother You boasts a stacked ensemble cast that includes Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Terry Crews, Danny Glover, Patton Oswalt and Steven Yeun.