Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Sing Together in 'A Star Is Born' Trailer

Lady Gaga battles creative and personal insecurity in the first trailer for Bradley Cooper's upcoming remake of the 1937 classic A Star Is Born. Cooper co-stars, co-wrote and made his directorial debut in the romantic musical drama.

The preview opens with Cooper's character, country singer-songwriter Jackson Maine, struggling with alcoholism. "Ya know, man, in the old days, I always knew you were gonna do somethin', that you'd be alright," says the musician's friend Noodles (Dave Chappelle). "This is the first time I've worried about you."

But Maine's life changes when he discovers struggling artist Ally (Gaga) performing at a local club. "I don't sing my own songs. I just don't feel comfortable," she tells the smitten Maine. "Almost every single person has told me they liked the way I sounded but they didn't like the way I look." The trailer ends with a rapid-fire montage of the protagonists as they fall in love, perform together onstage and juggle their separate careers.

Lady Gaga also wrote a handful of original songs for the film with Cooper and other artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Joanne collaborator Mark Ronson. All of the movie's music is original and was recorded live.

Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott also appear in A Star Is Born, which hits theaters October 5th.