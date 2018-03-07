Watch Jimmy Kimmel Rebuff Trump's Oscars Criticism

Jimmy Kimmel had a swift retort after President Trump mocked the Oscars' low viewership on Twitter. Kimmel, who hosted Sunday's Academy Awards, directly responded to Trump's tweet by calling him out for having the lowest approval rating of any United States president.

During his Tuesday night monologue, Kimmel elaborated on the jab, saying that Trump might appreciate the Best Picture Award winner, The Shape of Water. "The movie, if you haven't seen it, it's about a monster who has sex with a woman who can't talk about it. Basically, it's like his life story. Right?"



Kimmel pointed out that Trump always pits himself against the Academy Awards. "Trump loves saying the ratings are down, saying that's some kind of show of support for him," said Kimmel, even though viewership for all major televised events from the Grammys to the Super Bowl have declined in recent years.

Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY. https://t.co/E01UgDaZ3T — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 6, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. also mocked the Oscars on Twitter, using a raised-hand emoji to show that he hadn't watched it. "You know that's an authentic Trump hand," Kimmel said. "Because it's gold and tiny."