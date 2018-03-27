Jack Black and Cate Blanchett open the door to a mansion filled with mystery and black magic in the new trailer for The House With a Clock in Its Walls, which opens September 21st.

Adapted from John Bellairs 1973 children's horror novel of the same name, The House With a Clock in Its Walls, is about a young orphan, Lewis (Owen Vaccaro), who is sent to live with his peculiar uncle, Jonathan (Black). While acclimating to his uncle's strange home – moving stained-glass windows, tentacled monsters hiding behind doors – Lewis also meets Jonathan's neighbor and friend, the good witch, Mrs. Zimmerman (Blanchett).

Jonathan and Mrs. Zimmerman introduce Lewis, with some caution, to the mysteries of the house including the titular clock. "We don't know what it does," says Jonathan cryptically. "Except something horrible."

The House With a Clock in Its Walls also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Eli Roth directed the film.