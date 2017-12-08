Watch Harrowing New 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Trailer

"These creatures were here before us. And if we're not careful, they're gonna be here after us," Jeff Goldblum's character Ian Malcolm warns in the new trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The J.A. Bayona-directed sequel to Jurassic World, the reboot to 2015's Jurassic Park franchise, sees several of the first installment's characters returning. Beyond Goldblum, Chris Pratt returns as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard reprises her role as Claire Dearing. Executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow, Trevorrow who also helmed Jurassic World wrote the script for the sequel along with Derek Connolly.

As with its predecessors, it's no surprise that the dinosaurs vs. man situation at the dinosaur park would come to a head. But the elements are also working against those on the island in the new clip, with a massive volcano erupting while characters are trying to escape the prehistoric creatures.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set for release on June 22nd, 2018.