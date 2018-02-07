Watch 'Deadpool' Introduce Time-Traveling Villain Cable in New Trailer

The sequel to Deadpool unveiled its new trailer Wednesday and gave fans their first (nearly finished) look at the film's time-traveling villain, Cable.

The preview opens on a serious note with Josh Brolin's half-man, half-machine Cable talking tough and blowing things up. However, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool interrupts the action in voiceover to point out that Cable's metallic arm is just a green-screen sleeve that hasn't been given the CGI treatment.

While the special effects team makes the correction, Deadpool uses action figures to hint at the confrontation between his character and Cable before the actual movie footage resumes again, this time with the dark humorous tone that made the original Deadpool the highest-grossing rated-R film ever.

The fourth wall-shattering trailer for the sequel, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Most Anticipated Films of 2018, also gives fleeting looks at new characters like Zazie Beetz' Domino as well as returning roles played by Morena Baccarin and T.J. Miller.

Keeping with the meta marketing theme that bodes with the smartass superhero, a new synopsis for the film gives a (probably phony) breakdown of the plot: "After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover."

Deadpool 2, or The Untitled Deadpool Sequel as the studio is presently calling it, arrives in theaters on May 18th. Check out the film's Flashdance-mocking new poster below: