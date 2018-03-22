Watch Deadpool Break Fourth Wall in Violent 'Deadpool 2' Trailer

Marvel's fourth wall-busting superhero Deadpool assembles his own squadron of superheroes in the outrageous, hyper-meta new trailer for Deadpool 2, out May 18th.

The clip opens with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) saving the world from the scourge of gluten before finding himself up against a genuine problem: The time-traveling mutant soldier, Cable (Josh Brolin), who's kidnapped a young boy. Knowing he'll need a "super-duper fucking group" to get the kid back, Deadpool begins to assemble his team, though they must meet some very strict standards. "We need them tough, morally flexible and young enough to carry their own franchise for 10 to 12 years," he cracks.

The rest of the trailer finds Deadpool and his cheekily named "X-Force" wreaking delightfully brutal havoc on legions of ninjas, strong men and hired goons. The clip even closes with Deadpool offering his own assessment of the upcoming sequel, quipping, "It lives up to the hype – plus plus."

David Leitch directed Deadpool 2 and the film also stars Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, Julian Dennison, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy and Stefan Kapičić.