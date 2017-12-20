Watch Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo in Wild 'Gringo' Trailer

David Oyelowo plays a bankrupt businessman thrust into a tangled web of criminal activity, drug lords and mercenaries in the hilarious first trailer for the new dark comedy, Gringo.

The clip opens with shady business partners Joel Edgerton and Charlize Theron using sex appeal to hawk a new line of marijuana pills. "Look, most people will tell you Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon," Theron tells two dazed businessmen. "But even a complete idiot will tell you Neil Armstrong did it first. And do you know why he went first? Because he pushed Buzz Aldrin the fuck out of the way and seized history by the ball sack."

After securing the deal, they send Oyelowo to Mexico to hand-deliver their creation to a lab. After drug lords kidnap the character and demand $5 million, the plot veers into wild, action-heavy comic-criminal hijinks.

Nash Edgerton directed Gringo, and Anthony Tambakis and Matthew Stone cowrote the script. The Amazon project, out March 9th, also stars Amanda Seyfried, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton and Sharlto Copley.